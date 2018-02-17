Explosives detonated near Gaza border

An explosive detonated Saturday afternoon near IDF forces patrolling the Gaza-Israel border.

An IDF source said the detonation occurred at 3:40p.m., near an IDF force patrolling the border fence.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that two IDF soldiers were severely injured in the blast. A third IDF soldier was lightly injured in the blast, and a fourth was moderately injured.

All of them were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Shortly after the attack, the IDF retaliated by attacking a Hamas base located just over the Gaza border, near where the explosion occurred. The source emphasized that residents should continue as usual, and there are no special instructions at this time. The IDF's Gaza Division is evaluating the situation.

In a statement, the Eshkol Regional Council said, "In response to the queries regarding the security incident, we emphasize that this was a military event occurring near the border. Other than the fact that the explosion was heard in nearby towns, the incident has no effect on the towns and instructions to residents have not changed. Things are still normal."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded, "Today's incident on the Gaza Strip border is serious. We will respond appropriately. I send my wishes for a quick recovery to the wounded."

Two weeks ago, IAF planes attacked two terror targets at a Hamas military base in southern Gaza, after a rocket was fired at the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council a day earlier.