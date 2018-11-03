IDF arrests two Arabs who crossed Gaza border with knife,grenade

One of the Arabs found carrying a knife and grenade. Also last night, IDF arrests 3 Arabs armed with Molotov cocktails near Route 90.

The IDF arrested this morning two Palestinian Arabs who crossed the border fence along the Gaza Strip.

One of them was found carrying a knife and a grenade.

The two were transferred for questioning.

Last night, IDF forces arrested three Palestinian Arabs armed with Molotov cocktails near Route 90.

The possibility that they are members of a terror cell that threw Molotov cocktails along central roads over the past month is being investigated.

Also on Saturday night, terrorists opened fire at two IDF posts in Judea and Samaria in two different incidents that occurred within one hour of each other.

Near midnight, shots were fired at an IDF position near the Beitunia crossing, north of Jerusalem.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that there were no injuries or damages, and that IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorists.

An hour earlier, terrorists fired at an IDF post located near Psagot. In this incident as well, there were no injuries or damages.