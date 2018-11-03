Terrorists open fire at two IDF posts

Within one hour, terrorists fire at IDF positions near Psagot and the Beitunia crossing. No injuries or damages reported.

Terrorists opened fire at two IDF posts in Judea and Samaria on Saturday night, in two different incidents that occurred within one hour of each other.

Near midnight, shots were fired at an IDF position near the Beitunia crossing, north of Jerusalem.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that there were no injuries or damages, and that IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorists.

An hour earlier, terrorists fired at an IDF post located near Psagot. In this incident as well, there were no injuries or damages.

Shortly after the conclusion of Shabbat, a 21-year-old Palestinian Arab from the village of Urif near Shechem (Nablus) was shot and killed during a confrontation between Palestinian Arab rioters and Jewish residents.

An IDF force arrived at the scene to separate the two sides and during the attempted separation the Palestinian Arab was shot, but it is not clear who fired the shots. The IDF is investigating the incident.

The community of Yitzhar said that "near the end of the Sabbath, two Arabs from the village of Urif were identified from a lookout point as they advanced toward a neighborhood in Yitzhar, with a burning object in their hands. Until the arrival of military force, a confrontation developed with the residents who set out to distance the Arabs. The force that came to the village was attacked by a mob of rioters."