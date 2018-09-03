Jewish Home tied with Zionist Union in latest poll

Netanyahu would easily win reelection if new elections were held today, poll claims, with coalition factions winning 67 seats.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would be easily reelected if new elections were held today, giving him his fifth term as premier (and fourth consecutive term), a new poll shows.

According to a poll conducted by the Panels survey firm and publicized by Walla! News, the six coalition factions now supporting the Netanyahu government would win a total of 67 seats if new elections were held today, one more than they currently possess.

Netanyahu’s Likud party would remain the largest in the Knesset retaining the 30 seats it won in 2015. Last week’s poll from Panels showed the Likud dropping one seat, to 29 mandates.

Former Finance Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would win 24 seats if new elections were held today, while the left-wing Zionist Union would receive just 11 mandates. In 2015, Yesh Atid received 11 seats, while the Zionist Union currently holds 24.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s Jewish Home party would tie the Zionist Union as the third largest party in the Knesset with 11 seats, three more than it currently holds.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party, which won 13 seats in 2015, would decline to 10 mandates, according to the poll, while the far-left Meretz party would rise from 5 seats to 8.

Among the haredi factions, the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism party would gain two mandates, rising from six seats to eight – a record for UTJ – while the Sephardic Shas party would fall by three, sinking from seven mandates to just four, its poorest showing in decades.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party would gain two seats over its current five, rising to seven mandates. The party won six seats in 2015, but lost a single seat when MK Orly Levy-Abekasis broke away from the faction in 2016. Earlier this week, Levy-Abekasis announced the establishment of a new party.