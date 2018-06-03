New Knesset party formed

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis announced at the Sderot Conference Tuesday the establishment of a new political party.

"Tomorrow I will go to submit the documents for the establishment of the new party that I will chair," said Levy-Abekasis, who resigned from the Yisrael Beytenu party in 2016 when the party joined the Likud-led coalition.

Levy-Abekasis noted that "everyone feels that new elections are imminent. Elections are on everyone's mind in the State of Israel. It is time for a new movement that will not further polarization between the different communities and will not be beholden to the special interests of crony capitalism."

"Today, we are all the same and we are all friends. I say to the [current governing coalition], do not be afraid of elections, of this new party. I will stand at the head of a party that will serve as a real alternative to crony capitalism.

MK Levy-Abekasis also criticized the media for failing to to cover her with respect. "Why is it legitimate for a former model to be a finance minister and run the state budget a minute after he decided to run for the Knesset, but after nine years, and after all my service, when I announce time and time again that I am setting up a party - the journalists are asking me who I am connecting with."

In January, Walla! News reported that Levy-Abekasis was in talks with the Beshvil Yisrael movement ahead of the possible formation of a new party.