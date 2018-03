Tens of thousands turn out for Jerusalem Marathon

More than 35,000 runners from 72 countries take part in Jerusalem Marathon, leading to road closures across the city.

Thousands of runners gathered in Israel’s capital Friday morning for this year’s Jerusalem Marathon.

Held every year since 2011, this year’s event drew more than 35,000 participants from 72 different countries, and features six different races, including a full 42.2 kilometer (26 miles) marathon run, a 21.1 kilometer (13 miles) half marathon, a 10-kilometer (6 miles) course, a 5-kilometer run (3 miles), a family-oriented 1.7 kilometer (1 mile) run, and a special group course of 800 meters (half a mile).

Jerusalem police have closed streets across the city to traffic, including Ruppin Boulevard, Natanel Lorch Street, Rabin Boulevard, Haim Hazaz Boulevard, Tchernichovsky Street, HaPalmach Street, Keren Hayesod Street, King George Street, Jaffa Street, Tzahal Square, Hatzanhanim, Bar-Lev Boulevard, Churchill Street, George Adam Smith Street, Lehi Street, Martin Buber Street, Binyamin Mazar Street, Kariv Street, Jaffa Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, Zion Gate, Jabotinsky Street, Chopin, Dubnov, Gretz, Emek Refa'im, Derech HaRakevet, Derech Beit Lehem, David Remez, Derech Hevron, Yanovsky, Yehuda, Pierre Koenig, Elazar Hamodai, Kovshei Katamon, Yeshoshua Yavin, and Sacher Park.





