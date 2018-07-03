Supreme Court freezes compensation for Amona evacuees

Judge issues interim order against compensation to residents thrown out of homes in Amona, Ofra, and Netiv Ha'avot.

Supreme Court Justice George Kara issued an interim order Tuesday blocking the provision of compensation to the evacuees of the towns of Amona and Ofra in Samaria, and the Gush Etzion neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot in Judea.

The decision was made following a petition filed by left-wing attorney Shahar Ben Meir, who demanded the cancellation of the personal compensation that is slated to be given to the evacuees. The government released the details of the compensation program this week.

In the petition, Ben Meir argued that the government's decisions to grant compensation are illegal, lack any legal authorization, and encourage delinquency and disobedience of the law.

In his decision, Judge Kara instructed the state, the Binyamin and Gush Etzion councils, as well as the evacuees who were joined as respondents to submit a preliminary response to the petition by Monday.

The decision also states that "an interim order is hereby issued to refrain from implementing Government Decision No. 2178 of 18.12.2016 and Government Decision No. 3598 dated February 25, 2018, until another decision is made."

On February 1st, 2017, security forces evacuated 42 families from the town of Amona before demolishing the Samaria community following a Supreme Court ruling.

Later that month, eight homes were demolished in the neighboring town of Ofra.

Fifteen homes in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in Elazar are currently slated for demolition, after the Supreme Court ruled against residents in a 2016 decision, based on claims that a disputed strip of land running through the town belongs to Arab absentee owners.