Border Police enter Ofra ahead of demolition

About 100 Border Police officers deployed on Tuesday morning near the nine homes that are slated for demolition in Ofra.

The officers began to isolate the homes ahead of their evacuation.

High Court justices announced on Monday that they rejected the residents’ petition asking not to demolish the nine homes.

The judges did not accept the request of the residents to seal the nine houses rather than demolish them and also clarified that the recently approved Regulation Law does not apply to them.

Last Wednesday the state responded to the Ofra residents’ request that the nine houses not be destroyed but rather sealed.

In its response, the state argued that the Regulation Law does not apply to these nine homes. The state noted that it did not believe there is reason not to destroy the homes and thus its position is that the request should be rejected.