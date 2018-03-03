Could Israeli-born businesswoman replace McMaster?

Report says Oracle CEO Safra Catz is one of the candidates to replace White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Safra Catz, an Israeli-born co-president of the Oracle tech corporation, is one of the candidates being considered to replace White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, CNN reported.

Catz was born in Holon in 1961 and moved from Israel to Brookline, Massachusetts, at the age of six.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1983 and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1986.

Catz joined Oracle Corporation in April 1999. She became a member of the company's Board of Directors in October 2001 and President of Oracle Corporation in early 2004. In 2009 she was ranked by Fortune as the 12th most powerful woman in business.

After the election of President Donald Trump, Catz was reportedly considered for the post of U.S. Trade Representative or Director of National Intelligence.

On Thursday, reports surfaced on NBC News that the White House was preparing to replace McMaster as early as next month.

The move to replace McMaster was orchestrated by White House chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, five people familiar with the discussions told the network.

In addition to Catz, potential candidates for the job were Stephen Biegun, an executive at Ford Motors, and the former U.S. ambassador to the UN John Bolton, a strong supporter of Israel.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton dismissed the reports and told CNN: "I was just with President Trump and H.R. McMaster in the Oval Office. President Trump said that the NBC News story is 'fake news,' and told McMaster that he is doing a great job."

