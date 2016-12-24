Former UN Ambassador: US abstention is a 'stab in Israel's back'

Fox News interviewed former UN Ambassador John Bolton regarding the Obama administration's decision on Friday not to veto the UN Security Council's anti-Israel resolution.

"I think certainly the sponsors of the resolution, the Egyptian and some of the others, some of the five permanent members of the council, including Great Britain, obviously had to consult with the Obama administration to tell them what was in the resolution so that it was sufficient for Obama to order an abstention. The Obama administration could have killed this resolution by voting no, it did vote no on a similar resolution in 2011...but this was a stab in the back against the Israelis, it was entirely predictable for people in the pro-Israel community in the United States....we should've seen this coming and this is what you get for supporting Barack Obama.

"I really think this was an effort to box the incoming Trump administration in, and it violates nearly 50 years of bipartisan policy in the United States," Bolton said.