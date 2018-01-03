Soros messes with Texas

Texas Governor: 'He’s given almost $1 million to just one candidate. He’ll stop at nothing to make Texas liberal.'

George Soros earlier this month poured nearly $900,000 into the campaign of Joe Gonzales, a Democrat running to unseat Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas “Nico” LaHood, according to reports filed Monday and reported by My San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted "George Soros is officially messing with Texas. He’s given almost $1 million to just one candidate. He’ll stop at nothing to make Texas liberal. We must muster the resolve & resources to fight this take over attempt."

Well before the most recent round of Soros funding, LaHood put out a video accusing Gonzales of trying to “steal the district attorney’s office away from you, the citizens of Bexar County.”

“What do we know about George Soros?” LaHood said in the video. “We know that George Soros is a billionaire that has purchased at least 10 other district attorney’s offices around the country, not to mention other political positions.”

iStock Texas

Another Lone Star State has also encountered Soros interference. Israel has long been the target of Soros money to influence events, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu identifying Soros as a patron of the widespread, orchestrated campaign against Israel’s plan to deport African infiltrators.

The NGO-Monitor watchdog group produced an in-depth report that listed many left-leaning causes in Israel, or pertaining to Israel, funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Open Society Foundations tweeted on October 17, 2017 that "George Soros has transferred the bulk of his wealth to his Open Society Foundations". Wall Street Journal reported the amount to be $18 billion. The New York Times identified this as one of the largest transfers of wealth ever made by a private donor to a single foundation.

NGO-Monitor reported information on Soros’ Open Society Foundations “suggests a deliberate emphasis on influencing the highly complex Israeli-Palestinian arena."

“There is no comparable focus by Soros family and OSF gifts or his foundation network on promoting democracy or economic development in Palestinian society, nor on surrounding Arab societies,” it added.

NGO-Monitor called on Soros philanthropies to implement transparency regarding overseas grants, and to ensure that beneficiaries “act in strict accordance with universal moral principles by abstaining from the promotion of totalitarian regimes, such as in Iran, as well as from participating in demonization of Israel through the exploitation of the language of human rights.”