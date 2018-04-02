Netanyahu says Jewish billionaire behind orchestrated campaign protesting against government plan to deport African infiltrators.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today identified Jewish billionaire George Soros as a patron of the widespread, orchestrated campaign against the government’s plan to deport African infiltrators.

A string of demonstrations have been held in protest of Israel's plan to remove African infiltrators to Rwanda and Uganda. Under Israel's plan, the infiltrators have until the end of March to leave. Each will receive a plane ticket and $3,500 (2,900 euros) to do so, and those who remain will face arrest.

Netanyahu made the statement during a meeting of Likud ministers, in response to Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) who said local aid organizations are funded by foreign governments and foundations.

“George Soros is also funding the protests,” Netanyahu said, according to leaks from the meeting carried by Channel 10. He reportedly added that former US president Barack Obama “deported two million infiltrators and they didn’t say anything.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has regularly attacked Hungarian-born Soros in the last year, calling him a "public enemy" for his alleged backing of uncontrolled mass immigration.

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg criticized Netanyahu's comments, accusing him of identifying with the Hungarian campaign against Soros.

“The prime minister’s decision to divert the heat to George Soros should concern all of us,” Zandberg said. “Over the past year, Hungary has seen an anti-Semitic campaign that was called out by the Foreign Ministry and has sparked fear in all Hungarian Jews. Netanyahu’s decision to inflame matters surrounding the anti-Semitic campaign and to connect himself with it is a direct continuation of the Likud’s dangerous ties with extreme right-wing parties in Europe.”

The Associated Press last year quoted Orban saying that European Union leaders and Soros are seeking a "new, mixed, Muslimized Europe".

In a speech broadcast by Hungarian state media last year, Orban repeated his claim that EU leadership was encroaching on member states' rights and trying to apply policies, such as increased immigration, which he said were opposed by most Europeans.