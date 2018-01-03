IDF neutralizes bomb placed along Gaza border fence

On Thursday morning, IDF forces neutralized an explosive device placed on the perimeter fence in the southern Gaza Strip.



Terrorists placed the explosive two and a half weeks ago during Arab demonstrations, along with the "flag bomb" that exploded about a week and a half ago, injuring four IDF soldiers, two of them seriously and two moderately and lightly.



That attack took place on Saturday afternoon, as a joint Golani and engineering force arrived at the site to examine the spot after a “Palestinian flag” was placed there during the demonstrations.



Yesterday a general lockdown was imposed on the Judea and Samaria area, and the crossings in the Gaza Strip were closed due to the Purim holiday. The decision on the general lockdown and closure of the crossings was made by the political echelon.



The opening of the crossings and the removal of the lockdown will take place at midnight on the night between Saturday and Sunday, in accordance with assessments of the situation.



During the lockdown, passage will only be allowed in humanitarian situations, medical and exceptional cases, which are all subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.