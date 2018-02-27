Palestinian lie exposed

Father of PA teen claims his son was hit in the head by a rubber bullet. Coordinator of Government Activities reveals the truth.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, revealed on Monday evening the truth behind the injury to Palestinian Arab teen Mohammed Tamimi last December.

Tamimi, who was arrested by IDF troops operating in Nabi Saleh overnight Sunday, is a relative of Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian Arab teenager who was videotaped harassing and slapping IDF soldiers stationed in Nabi Saleh.

Tamimi's father claimed in the media that his son was hit in the skull by a rubber bullet during clashes that broke out in the village of Nabi Saleh and that, as such, the doctors had to amputate part of his skull to remove the bullet.

"Amazingly, today the boy Mohammed Tamimi himself confessed to the police and the Coordination and Liaison Administration that in December he was injured in the skull while riding his bicycle and as a result of a fall and a bicycle javelin hitting his head," Maj. Gen. Mordechai revealed.

"The Palestinian culture of lies and incitement does not stop among the young and the older members of the Tamimi family," he added.