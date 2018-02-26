Security forces nab 16 wanted terror suspects in overnight raids

Israeli forces capture terrorists in searches across Judea and Samaria, uncover illegal firearms.

Israeli security forces nabbed 16 wanted terror suspects in a series of searches across Judea and Samaria early Monday morning, and confiscated two illegal firearms uncovered during the raids.

The anti-terror operation included units from the IDF, Border Police, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israel Police.

The 16 terrorists captured during the overnight raids are suspected of involvement in terrorist operations, and violent attacks on Israeli civilians and security personnel. The suspects have been transferred for interrogation.

During the overnight operations, Israeli security forces targeted the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, home to Ahed and Nariman Tamimi, both of whom have been charged with aggravated assault and interfering with IDF operations in the area.

Following the publication of video footage of the Tamimi family harassing IDF soldiers stationed in Nabi Saleh, Ahed Tamimi has been adopted as a symbol of “resistance” by the anti-Israel movement abroad.

Nabi Saleh has witnessed a spike in violent incidents in recent weeks, prompting security forces to crackdown on suspected terrorists.

According to an IDF spokesperson, nine suspects were arrested in Nabi Saleh overnight.

In addition, IDF forces, Israel Police, and Border Police officers carried out searches in the outskirts of the PA-controlled village of Ein Yabrud, also in the Ramallah district. Authorities found two illegal firearms during the searches.

In Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, IDF forces operating in Bethlehem located and confiscated thousands of shekels in terror funds.