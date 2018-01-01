Ahed Tamimi and her mother indicted for assaults on soldiers

Army court charges 17-year-old PA woman and her mother for a string of physical assaults on IDF soldiers and stone-throwing attacks.

An Israeli military court indicted two more Palestinian Authority residents in connection with an incident earlier this month in the town of Nabi Salih, near Ramallah.

On December 15th, 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi, her 21-year-old cousin Nour Tamimi, and Ahed’s mother, Namiran confronted two IDF soldiers stationed in the town to keep the peace, following the outbreak of riots in the area.

During the encounter, which was filmed, all three of the Tamimis attempted to provoke the soldiers, shoving, slapping, and kicking them while shouting at them. Neither of the soldiers responded to the provocations, and none of the three Tamimis was arrested at the time.

The video recording of the incident went viral, sparking a backlash from Israeli nationalists who demanded the three be punished for their assault.

On December 19th, the IDF arrested 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi during a raid of her family’s house in Nabi Salih.

Israeli authorities later arrested Nour Tamimi, 21, and Nariman Tamimi.

On Sunday, the Ofer Military Court northwest of Jerusalem handed down an indictment against Nour Tamimi, charging her with aggravated assault and interfering with an IDF operation.

A day later, two more indictments were filed at the Ofer Court, this time against Ahed and Namiran Tamimi.

A total of 12 charges were included in the indictment against Ahed, spanning 6 different incidents. The charges include aggravated assault, interfering with army operations, incitement, making threats, and throwing stones.

Namiran was also charged with assault for her involvement in the December 15th incident, along with charges of incitement to terrorism for a series of social media posts, and a second count of assault stemming from a previous incident.

Last week, prosecutors said they intended to charge all three of the Tamimis with assault charges, along with other charges including incitement to violence.