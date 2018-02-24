CEO of Israeli news site admits: I was told to attack Bennett

CEO of Walla! admits he was told to attack Education Minister Bennett 'hard.'

Ilan Yeshua, CEO of Walla! Communications Channels said during an interrogation that Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Israel's Bezeq telecommunications company, ordered Walla! workers to "attack" Jewish Home Chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

Walla!, an Israeli internet company, is owned by Bezeq.

"Elovitch said that he wanted Walla! to be a 'right nationalist' site," Yeshua was quoted by the news company as saying. "That's a lie. There were instructions to attack Naftali Bennett, and attack him hard."

Yeshua also described the Elovitch family as a "criminal family."

Yeshua's interrogation is part of the investigation into "Case 4000," which deals with allegations that Elovitch ordered Walla!'s heads to favor Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in their news coverage, in exchange for regulatory benefits.

Separately, Hadashot 10 reported that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, asked Elovtich's wife Iris to fire the editor of Walla! for writing an uncomplimentary article about her.

According to the report, Sara Netanyahu, a school psychologist who has been hounded relentlessly by the press since her husband began serving as prime minister, wrote, "It can't continue like this. I thought we spoke about this. This has been going on for too long. Why do I need to read this kind of thing on your site? Do something about it."