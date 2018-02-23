Netanyahu to be questioned in 'Case 4000'

Prime Minister expected to provide testimony to police in both submarine affair as well as in “Case 4000”.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to provide testimony to police next week in both in the so-called “Submarine Affair” as well as in “Case 4000”, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Friday.

Accroding to the report, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has authorized the questioning to collect testimony from the prime minister and, if necessary, to investigate him. This would be the eighth time that Netanyahu will have been questioned.

The “Submarine Affair” centers around allegations that Netanyahu's personal lawyer, David Shimron, pushed for a multi-billion shekel deal to purchase new submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, which is a client of Shimron's.

Police have stressed in the past that the prime minister is not suspected of any connection to the affair.

Plenty of details emerged this week about “Case 4000”, which centers on suspicions that Netanyahu provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.

Earlier this week, Shlomo Filber, the Director General of the Communications Ministry and a close associate of Netanyahu, signed a deal to turn state’s evidence in the case.

Filber is expected to incriminate Netanyahu in exchange for a light sentence. Filber himself, who was one of the seven people arrested this week in connection with the case, is suspected of taking bribes, disrupting interrogation procedures, and accepting something fraudulently.

The police, according to Hadashot, are not willing to say on what matters the prime minister will be questioned, and it is not yet known how long they will be allotted for this purpose.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)