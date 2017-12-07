Netanyahu's lawyer questioned in submarine affair

Cleared for publication: Attorney David Shimron questioned in submarine affair, sent to house arrest. Netanyahu himself isn't a suspect.

The associate of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who is a suspect in alleged corruption involving the “submarine affair” is Netanyahu's personal lawyer, David Shimron, it was cleared for publication Wednesday morning.

Shimron, who was questioned again Tuesday and has been placed under house arrest, is also the attorney for businessman Michael Ganor, the local representative of the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp., reported Haaretz.

The Israel Police are looking into allegations that Shimron, who is also the prime minister's cousin, lobbied defense officials on behalf of ThyssenKrupp for a multimillion dollar submarine sale to Israel.

Netanyahu is not considered a suspect in the affair, but is expected to be called to testify.

On Tuesday, the former commander of the Israel Navy, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer (Chayni) Marom,was questioned in connection with the affair.

The police are investigating whether Marom is behind bank accounts in Cyprus to which money was transferred that officials suspect may have been used to pay bribes, according to Haaretz. Law enforcement officials are also seeking to find out whether Marom, who is now chairman of the Israel Airports Authority, acted to replace the previous representative in Israel for ThyssenKrupp with Ganor.

Six other suspects were detained for questioning in the affair on Monday. Among those detained, in addition to Ganor, are Avriel Bar Yosef, former deputy head of the National Security Council and Ronen Shemer, an attorney in Ganor's office.