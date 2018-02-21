Muslim first responder eulogizes soldier killed on Highway 6

Muawia Kabha was the first responder at the fatal car accident on Highway 6 on February 13th that claimed the lives of three Golani soldiers. Kabha, who is Muslim, is a United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic. He had been driving his car home and was passing the Nizzane Oz interchange on Highway 6 when United Hatzalah’s dispatch and command center notified him about the tragic accident.
Six days later, Shiloh Siman Tov succumbed to his injuries.
“My heart weeps. It is hard to believe that we only met once and it was only for a few minutes while you were lying on Highway 6 a few days ago between broken pieces of a hummer and unable to help yourself. You were lying there, between broken pieces of metal that hampered your movement, with your wounds further immobilizing you. It is hard to believe that one moment of carelessness brought down a hero such as yourself.
"How can one even begin to explain it? How can it be a that a true hero like yourself can die? In the few moments that we spent together, you exuded strength to those around you. You exuded hope. There were times that you tried to calm us down and raise our spirits. So how can a hero such as yourself die.?
"Even at the very moment in which the helicopter landed to transport you to the hospital, what mattered most to you was your friends who were also injured in the accident. Even as the metal rods had entrapped you, your spirit spread around the entire crash site and encouraged us to help. You gave strength to the rescuers and EMS teams and even more, you gave strength to the injured, your fellow soldiers.
"As I was laying my head down on my pillow in the moments before I went to sleep I was reminded of your serenity, your heroism and your fighting spirit. After all the feelings of loss from the night with the death of two of your friends, your heroism left me with a sense of hope and pride. A small smile crossed my face with the knowledge that there are still heroes like you around, my dear brother.
"How can a hero die? My dearest brother, the injuries subdued your body, the injuries stopped your heart, but your heroism still beats in my heart. It beats in the hearts of all of the people who were around you during those difficult moments. You were a true hero and you will remain a true hero in our hearts forever.
Kabha asked to eulogize Shiloh at his funeral which took place on Tuesday and included most of these thoughts in the eulogy that he gave in front of the gathered crowd.