2 killed, 10 injured after truck crashes into cars on Highway 6

Two people were killed and ten more injured in a traffic accident on Highway 6 east of Netanyahu Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred on the Nizane Oz Interchange on Highway 6, east of Netanya and just west of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Tulkarem.

According to initial reports, a truck collided with several private cars that were parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 6 near the interchange with Route 57.

At least 2 people were killed in the accident, and another 10 injured, including several victims who were trapped inside their cars.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene, and treated the crash victims. Fire and Rescue teams were also sent to the scene of the accident to extricate several people trapped in cars that were crushed by the truck.

“While driving along near the Nizane Oz Interchange, I heard about the traffic accident over my United Hatzalah dispatch radio,” said United Hatzalah volunteer Muawia Kabha. “I rushed over and arrived in less than a minute and found a very difficult scene involving numerous vehicles in a major accident. I immediately requested backup from the dispatch and command center and asked that the Fire and Rescue Department units be sent to extricate those trapped inside their vehicles. Working together with other EMS volunteers who arrived afterwards, we treated numerous people who were not trapped inside vehicles. We provided first aid treatment to those suffering injuries at the scene."