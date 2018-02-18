Israel warns Gaza residents: Wake up, Hamas is using you!

Major General Yoav Mordechai urges Gaza residents 'not to let Hamas lead them to hell,' says attack on IDF soldiers 'sign of cowardice.'

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Yoav Mordechai posted a message to Gaza's citizens on his Arabic-language Facebook page.

"Like we promised - we keep our word!" he wrote. "We attacked important terror targets belonging to Hamas, who is responsible for Gaza. Gaza residents, stay away from the border and do not allow Hamas to take advantage of you. Your hope is not with disturbance of order near the security fence on the Gaza's border."

"Unfortunately, your money, which could have been a source of hope for you, is being invested in Hamas' tunnels and military bases, and in fancy homes for its officials. Where did dozens of millions of shekels, which you paid Hamas in Gaza, disappear to? Every additional deterioration in the situation is Hamas' responsibility. Don't let them lead you to hell."

Earlier on Saturday evening, Mordechai posted, "This incident, in which a [Palestinian Authority] flag was placed on the security barrier, shows cowardice. Hamas is using the population, which is suffering as a result of Hamas' rule... The terror organizations' exploitation of the population and demonstrations in order to carry out a terror attack will not be ignored, and the IDF will respond with force."

"Residents of Gaza, wake up! Hamas is using you!"

On Saturday afternoon, a hidden roadside bomb - wrapped in a Palestinian Authority flag - detonated near IDF Golani Brigade forces patrolling the Gaza-Israel border fence. Two IDF soldiers were severely injured in the blast. A third IDF soldier was lightly injured in the blast, and a fourth was moderately injured.