4th time in 2 months: Attack thwarted at Samaria military court

Security forces arrest PA Arab trying to smuggle pipe bomb into military court, following a string of similar terror attempts at the site.

A terror attack was thwarted this morning, Tuesday, at the Samaria military court under jurisdiction of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

Border Police and military police stationed at the entrance to the court this morning arrested a Palestinian Arab hiding a pipe bomb in his clothing.

The entrance to the court was closed and a police sapper dispatched to the scene.

This is the fourth attempted terror attack at the entrance to the court in the past two months.

A similar attack was thwarted at the court last week, while two attacks were thwarted there in December.

Another attack was thwarted at the court in October.