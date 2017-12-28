Pipe bomb at Samaria military court

Border Police and army police officers arrested a suspect arriving at the Samaria military court near Kafr Salaam armed with a pipe bomb.

The court is currently closed, with forces working to isolate the scene as a police sapper works.

In October, police arrested a Palestinian Authority Arab who arrived at the same military court carrying a pipe bomb on his person.

On December 12, police arrested a suspect who had what appeared to be a bomb attached to his body. Bomb squads rushing to the scene found an additional pipe bomb in the suspect's coat.