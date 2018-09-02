Opposition head: Terror attack was 'despicable murder'

Opposition head Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) on Friday morning visited Har Bracha to pay condolences to the family of terror victim Itamar Ben Gal.

Ben Gal, a 29-year-old teacher, was murdered on Monday by a 19-year-old Israeli Arab terrorist from Jaffa. He is survived by his wife Miriam and the couple's four children, the youngest of whom is six months old.

"Rabbi Itamar dedicated his life to education and a love of Israel," Herzog said. "He was murdered in a despicable murder, but his great mission will be continued by his students, those who love him, and all of Israel."

"I sent condolences from the depths of my heart to Miriam, his children, his impressive parents, his brothers and sisters, his friends, all those who love him, and all of Har Bracha. I am sure that the murderer will be found and duly and quickly punished."

Miriam thanked Herzog for visiting and emphasized that the family's consolation would be building.

"Thank you for coming, it is very encouraging," she said. "Our comfort will come when Har Bracha becomes a city. There need to be more Jews here, more homes here, so that the view from the window isn't nature but a large town and homes."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan thanked Herzog for the visit and said, "Every sector of our nation is mourning this great loss, this horrific terror attack. But our comfort will come from building the land, building Har Bracha, and turning it into a town, like the authorities planned for it to be, but which has not happened. We expect the Prime Minister to approve on Sunday the construction plans which have already been drawn up, and thus to turn Har Bracha into a city."