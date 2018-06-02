Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal laid to rest





The funeral of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal is taking place at this hour, Tuesday, In the community of Har Bracha. Ben Gal, father of four, was murdered yesterday in a stabbing terror attack at the entrance to the Samaria city of Ariel.

The funeral includes the attendance of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Minister Uri Ariel, MKs, rabbis, and friends.

Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, Rabbi of Har Bracha, tearfully eulogized Rabbi Ben Gal and encouraged the family. Rabbi Melamed called on the government to expand Har Bracha and to continue building the Land of Israel.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said in his eulogy, "A pious man has been lost, we have lost Rabbi Itamar, who devoted his whole life to education and lit up the world with kindness. Together with you, Miriam, he established a wonderful family, and I am sure that you will continue in your love of Israel."

"The lowly terrorist who snuck up on Rabbi Itamar did not know him and did not know in whom he was embedding a knife, but anyone who knows Itamar knows what the terrorist saw. He saw the light. They say that an assailant acting alone is just a murderer, but it's not arbitrary. He wanted to take away his smile. That is the desire of our enemies, to wipe us from the Land. The murderers of Rabbi Shevach hoped to destroy settlement in Havat Gilad. The murderer of Itamar wanted to extinguish the light here, and in Itamar's eyes, but they won't succeed."

Miriam Ben Gal, the widow of Rabbi Ben Gal, said on Monday night, "This afternoon I lost my husband on the land of Israel, he was murdered because he is Jewish. I am here in my home, in the home that he will not return to. Tomorrow we will bury him here at Har Bracha, in the community he loved and wanted so much to develop."

Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a terror attack about a month ago near the community of Havat Gilad, yesterday posted on her Facebook page following the murder of Ben Gal: "I never thought that I would feel that a sister had been born to me. Miriam, I embrace you, my love. We will get through it. Together. Alone."





