Preparations for demolitions in Netiv Ha'avot

Security forces are preparing this morning, Tuesday, to demolish buildings in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion, following a Supreme Court decision.



The Staff for the Struggle of Netiv Ha'avot announced that "Less than 24 hours after Bibi and Bennett promised to do everything for the children of Netiv Ha'avot, they sent IDF forces to begin preparing for the destruction!”

“The army is currently paving roads and bypasses ahead of the evacuation, so that the forces can do it fast. "

More than 60 children from the neighborhood came to the Knesset yesterday to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, ministers and MKs, in an attempt to stop the demolition of their homes.



Netanyahu told the children, "We will do everything we can, it's not easy, it's a very big struggle and it's not simple. Sometimes we have succeeded and sometimes not. You will have a home; the question is whether it will be the same one.”



The Knesset speaker, MK Yuli Edelstein, described the Supreme Court ruling as an "accident." He promised the children, as a resident of Gush Etzion, to ensure the approval of homes - and this time, permanent ones. The Knesset speaker signed the petition that the children brought and promised to pass it on to all members of the Knesset.

In November, Israel Police destroyed a carpentry shop in Netiv Ha'avot. Another sixteen buildings are slated for demolition in March.

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after an unclaimed strip of land was found to run through it.

In September, the State informed the Supreme Court that it supported the petition of the residents of six houses slated for demolition to have only the small sections of their homes which were built on privately owned land demolished. However, in October, the Supreme Court rejected the residents' request and ordered the homes destroyed completely.