'Destroy only small part of Netiv Ha'avot homes'

State says residents' petition to destroy only small parts of homes built on private land will allow homes to legally remain.

The State informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it supported the petition of the residents of six houses slated for demolition in the neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot in Gush Etzion.

The houses were found to be partially built on private land. The court had previously ruled that the entire structures be demolished despite the majority of each house being built on state land.

The petitioners sought to have only the small sections of their homes which were built on privately owned land demolished.

The State noted that it supports the proposal to destroy only a small part of the homes, but stated that the residents would have to remove the sections built on private land themselves.

However, the state still intends to destroy nine other houses in Netiv Haavot, and is seeking alternative solutions for the residents.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said about a week and a half ago that the defense establishment is preparing an alternative area near the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood, which will enable the residents to preserve the community