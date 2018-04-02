IDF strikes Hamas targets

Following Friday night rocket attack, Israel Air Force strikes two Hamas targets in southern Gaza.

Israel Air Force planes on Saturday hit two Hamas targets at a military site in southern Gaza, an IDF spokesman reported.

The strike was in retaliation for a rocket fired at Israel from Gaza on Friday night.

Friday's rocket exploded in an open area, miraculously causing no injuries or damage.

The IDF also noted that an air raid siren sounding in the Eshkol region around 12:00a.m. Saturday morning was a false alarm, since no rockets were fired into Israeli territory.

Following the strikes on Hamas, an IDF spokesman emphasized that "the IDF sees Hamas as being solely responsible for what happens in Gaza."