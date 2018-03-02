Gaza terrorists fire rocket at southern Israel

Terrorists fire rocket at Shaar Hanegev region, disturbing calm of the Sabbath. No injuries or damages.

The calm of the Sabbath was disturbed in southern Israel on Friday night and replaced by the “Red Alert” siren which warns of a rocket attack in Gaza.

The siren was heard at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The IDF later confirmed that Gaza terrorists had fired a rocket towards the region. The rocket exploded in an open region, causing no physical injuries or damages.

Friday's attack marks the second time in less than 24 hours that terrorists have fired a rocket towards communities in southern Israel.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward Israeli territory.

The rocket exploded near the border fence. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages. No siren was sounded in Gaza Belt communities.

The IAF later retaliated by attacking an observation post belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza.

Also on Thursday, Earlier on Thursday, four armed Arab terrorists were captured after they crossed into Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israeli security personnel nabbed the four terrorists after they managed to penetrate the security fence along the Israel-Gaza border.

After the four terrorists were captured, Israeli forces found the four were carrying two knives and a grenade. The suspects have been transferred for interrogation.

On Monday night, the “Red Alert” incoming rocket siren was sounded in the Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils of southern Israel.

While initial reports indicated that a rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open area in southern Israel, the IDF later said it was unable to determine whether any rockets had been fired towards Israeli territory.

