Analysis: How the Muslim Brotherhood is taking over France

Muslim children in France are taught to take over Europe the way Gazan children are taught about Israel. The rest of Europe is next.

Yochanan Visser is an independent journalist/analyst who worked for many years as Middle East correspondent for Western Journalism.com in Arizona and was a frequent publicist for the main Dutch paper De Volkskrant. He authored a book in the Dutch language about the cognitive war against Israel and now lives in Gush Etzion. He writes a twice weekly analysis of current issues for Arutz Sheva

On Tuesday, Israeli Middle East expert and Arab affairs commentator, Tzvi Yehezkeli made history when he began to reveal the inside workings of the ongoing Islamic revolution taking place in France and other European countries with a large Muslim majorities.

Yehezkeli, a father of five children, made headlines before with his two and a half hour documentary ‘Allah Islam’ aired in September 2012 when he entered Muslim communities in European countries and exposed the widespread radicalization among Muslims there, hiding his Israeli identity.

This time around, however, Yehezkeli decided to go undercover using business cards and other items suggesting he was a Jordanian businessman heading an export/import company who wanted to donate money to European Muslim charity organizations run by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB).

The goal of his unique and risky mission was to expose the danger the MB poses to the West and Europe in particular and how European governments still fail to see what the Muslim Brotherhood's plan is all about.

The Arab affairs commentator of Israeli TV Channel 10, who holds a BA and MA in Middle East studies and speaks Arabic fluently, was advised by a Palestinian Arab sheikh and an expert from the Israeli intelligence services about how to behave and talk while infiltrating Muslim Brotherhood hubs in Europe.

Yehezkeli also learned how to pray as a Muslim in mosques and how to recognize suspicions about his identity during his encounters with Muslim Brotherhood leaders and officials.

In the Middle East, Yehezkeli filmed Syrian refugees and the Islamist stealth revolution taking place in Turkey under the leadership of dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). Erdogan is sponsoring Islamist organizations in East Jerusalem who work to radicalize the young Arabs there and to organize a violent uprising, when the time is ripe, against Israeli control over the city.

Once in France, the Israeli journalist discovered how the Muslim Brotherhood uses the same method and succeeded in gaining control over the Muslim communities in the country via ‘Dawa’, a missionary charity which aims to turn secular or less religious Muslims into Islamists.

He exposed the doublespeak by Muslim Brotherhood leaders in France who talk about coexistence and tolerance in French but preach Jihad in Arabic.

The MB at this stage tells its supporters to adhere to French law but prepares them for the next stage, the day Islamists will take over France.

The French government, for its part, facilitates the Muslim Brotherhood’s control over the Muslim communities in the country, for example, by subsidizing schools which teach a curriculum that is totally different than the one studied by children at French schools, according to Yehezkeli.

Many of the lessons deal with Islamic conquest via Jihad and teach Muslim children that France will collapse because of the lack of (Islamic) ethics in French society, said Yehezkeli during the first episode of "B'zehut B'duyah" ("undera false identity").

“The Muslim Brotherhood educates and the French government subsidizes,” claimed Yehezkeli adding that the education Muslim children in France receive is comparable to what Palestinian Arab children in the Gaza Strip get under Hamas rule.

The Israeli Middle East expert showed that Islamic books which are forbidden in countries like Jordan and Saudi Arabia because they advocate Jihad as a means to expand Muslim control across the globe, are available in book shops in the Arab suburbs of Paris. So are DVD’s of speeches of Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the current spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to French law, it is forbidden to use or sell discs with the virulent anti-West and anti-Israel sermons and speeches of al-Qaradawi, but shops in the Arab neighborhoods in Paris continue to sell them.

Yehezkeli also interviewed Yoram Cohen, head of the Israeli internal intelligence group, ISA or Shabak, who said “Dawa” will eventually turn into violence aiming to seize control over countries.

Cohen also said that in the end there is no difference in the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood and Al-Qaida as well as Islamic State which uses Hassan al-Banna’s idea of SS-styled shock battalions to terrorize the world.

Yehezkeli cited an Israeli intelligence expert who told him “Islamic State is a pimple, but the Muslim Brotherhood is cancer.”

The Muslim Brotherhood began its activities in Europe in 1958 when Said Ramadan the son-in-law of MB’s founder Hassan al-Bana travelled to Geneva and later to Cologne in Germany where he studied at the local university.

Ramadan, with the financial help of Saudi Arabia, started a process in which the steadily expanding Muslim communities in Europe were brought under the control of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood also gained domination over the Islamic World Congress (IWC) an organization founded by Haj Amin al-Husseini the anti-Semitic leader of the Arab community in pre-state Israel.

By the year 2000 many European Muslim communities were brought under MB and IWC control.

The Muslim Brotherhood also built a global financial network and in 1988 opened the al-Taqwa bank which was also involved in financing the Al Qaeda attack on the United States on September 11,2011.

Al-Qaeda ideology, but also the ideology of ISIS and Jaish Tahrir al-Sham, by now the most powerful Islamist rebel group in Syria, is based on the writings of Sayyid Qutb, the first MB ideologue and spiritual leader of the organization.

In Qutb’s view, the establishment of the Kingdom of Allah on earth cannot be achieved through prayer and preaching alone. In order to reach this goal, it is necessary that those who do not recognize Allah’s authority be killed.

Qutb’s views on Islam were translated into a slogan by founder Hassan al-Banna which appears on the flags of Islamist terror groups such as ISIS:

‘Allah is our objective, the Koran is our constitution, the Prophet our leader; struggle is our way and death for Allah is our highest aspiration. ‘

Tzvi Yechezkeli, who became a religious Jew after filming "Allah Islam" and now lives in Gush Etzion, says that now that the total defeat of Islamic State is imminent, there will be an new kind of bomb – a stealthy one.

The Middle East expert predicts that if nothing is done, European countries such as France, Denmark and Belgium will come under de-facto Islamic rule in the near future.

"In 10 or 20 years, some of the European countries will be home to an Islamic movement that will 'only' serve as kingmaker in local elections. But it will be so influential in the general population that it will dictate the tone in everything it wishes,” Yehezkeli told the media last week.

Asked why he concentrates on France in particular, the undercover investigative journalist said the French are “naïve and innocent.”

They refuse to see what is happening because it is a very gradual attack on French culture and values, according to Yehezkeli.

“A gradual process is more dangerous than a surprise attack. The world is afraid of wars. Give the French their croissants and they will sit quietly,” according to the Channel 10 commentator who for two weeks resided in a suburb of Paris and didn’t speak a word of French - because he didn't have to.

“You don't feel like a foreigner in France. In the cafes, women and men are segregated. It feels exactly like being in a real Muslim country," Yehezkeli said about his undercover stay in the Paris area.