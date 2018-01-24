Father in Samaria car accident arrives to funeral in stretcher

At this hour, the children Uri and Roi Aharon Lipnik, who were killed last night at the Shavei Shomron Junction in Samaria during a collision between the family vehicle and a PA vehicle, are being laid to rest.

Eulogies were said outside the central synagogue of Shavei Shomron. From there, the funeral procession continues to the community’s cemetery.

The father of the family, Ohad, arrived to the funeral in an ambulance and was carried out in a stretcher to participate in the funeral procession. He was lightly to moderately injured in the accident, while his 5-month-old son was lightly injured. The mother of the family, Shirley, and another son, 13 years old, were seriously injured.

An initial investigation revealed that an Arab vehicle lost control after apparently traveling at a speed highly unsuitable to prevailing road conditions, hit a safety railing, bounced into the middle of the road and blocked the Lipnik family vehicle.

Dr. Haim Paran, director of the hospital's medical department and responsible for the hospital's trauma unit, reported today on the condition of the injured: "The entire family arrived; the father is in moderate-light condition, and is currently hospitalized in our ward for supervision. His wife arrived in critical condition, she is on respiration and under sedation. She underwent surgery early in the morning and her condition is stable but still critical. Another child arrived in a precarious state. We had to perform an urgent operation throughout the night. His condition is currently stable but still critical; he is in pediatric intensive care. A six-month-old baby also arrived in light condition, also in intensive care at the moment."