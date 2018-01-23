Two Israeli children killed in accident in Samaria

13-year-old Ori Lipnik, and her eight-year-old brother Ro'ee named as those killed in collision near Shavei Shomron junction.

Thirteen-year-old Ori Lipnik and her eight-year-old brother Ro'ee of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, as well as a Palestinian Authority Arab man were killed on Tuesday evening in a collision between two vehicles, an Israeli and a Palestinian Authority Arab, on Route 557 near the Shavei Shomron junction.

Ro'ee was rushed to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Eight people were injured in the accident, four of them Israelis. An additional brother, aged 12, as well as the children's mother, are in serious condition. The father of the family, and a six-month-old baby were lightly injured. All of them were evacuated to the Meir Hospital.

Four Palestinian Authority Arabs were injured. One of them was evacuated by helicopter to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Three others were moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital in the Palestinian Authority.

Police said the road has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a 30-year-old truck driver was injured in a collision between two trucks at the Ein Tut interchange, at the northern end of Highway 6.

The driver was rescued from the truck by fire crews who were called to the scene, and was then evacuated via helicopter to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. He was listed in serious condition.