Chairman of Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee reacts to serious accident in Samaria in which two Lipnik children were killed.

Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee Chairman MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) responded to the fatal accident last night at Shavei Shomron junction.

"This is a shocking case that's hard to describe. The problem is that maybe we could have prevented the accident, and the roads in Judea and Samaria must be fixed. We're already crying and pleading with all the enforcement authorities to do something. People drive on these roads like madmen, mainly the Arabs, besides that fact that the roads aren't in good condition. The Arabs drive like maniacs, as if their lives were worthless ... this mustn't be allowed to happen."

Slomiansky also reacted to reports that the media publicized the girl's death before it was officially declared. "I understood that the media reported that the daughter died before the family knew. This can't happen," Slomiansky said. "I submitted a bill on the subject, but unfortunately the Justice Ministry is slow in examining the matter. If common sense doesn't help... I hope law enforcement officials will do their part."

In the serious accident at the Shavei Shomron junction last night, Ori Lipnik, 13, and her brother Roi, 8, were killed.

The family's mother Shirli and another son (13) were seriously injured. The father Ohad, 35, was lightly to moderately injured, as was his five-month-old son, who remains in a moderate condition.

An initial investigation revealed that the Arab vehicle lost control after apparently traveling at a speed highly unsuitable to the road conditions, hit a safety railing, bounced into the middle of the road and blocked the Lipnik family vehicle.