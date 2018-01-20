Israel pays Jordan $5 million

Israel compensates families of Jordanians shot by Israeli security guard. One of those killed attacked the guard for nationalistic reasons.

Jordan's al-Rad newspaper on Saturday morning reported that Israel had transferred $5 million to the Jordanian government as compensation for the deaths of Mohammed Jawada and Bashir Hamarna, who were shot by an Israeli security guard, as well as for the death of Jordanian "judge" Raed Zeiter.

In July 2017, a Jordanian furniture worker attacked the deputy security officer serving in the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan. The attack, which occurred at the official's home adjacent to the embassy, took place while furniture was being moved into the residence.

According to the report, one of the two Jordanian workers moving the furniture in sneaked up behind the deputy security officer and stabbed him with a screwdriver. Two Jordanian men - Jawarda and Hamarna - were killed in the incident, one of them the terrorist.

Jordanian Raed Zeiter was shot in 2014 at the Allenby Border Crossing between Israel and Jordan. A confrontation started when he attempted to wrest a soldier's gun away from him, leading the soldier to defend himself and in doing so shoot Zeiter. Jordan claimed he was a judge in magistrate's court, while the Palestinian Authority said that he had lived in Samaria until 2011.

According to today's report, the Jordanian families received the money, as well as the Israeli government's apologies.

Reports also claimed that Israel promised to investigate the security guard who killed Jawada and Hamarna. However, it is estimated that the investigation will not end in indictment, since Shabak (Israel Security Agency) believes the guard acted in self-defense.

Three months ago, however, the Shabak completed the investigation of the Embassy incident, confirming that the Israeli security guard was attacked twice by the Jordanian furniture mover, for nationalistic reasons. Therefore, there is no question that in shooting, he acted correctly and as expected of him, and that he acted out of self defense. Therefore, the Shabak said, there is no reason to try him in court.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the report.

"Israel and Jordan reached an agreement in the wake of the incident at the Israeli embassy on July 23, 2017, as well as the incident on March 10, 2014, in which a Jordanian judge was killed," the statement read.

"The Israeli embassy will return to full activity immediately. The Israeli authorities will continue to investigate material relating to the incident in July 2017 and are expected to reach a decision in the coming weeks," the bureau said. "Israel attaches great importance to the strategic relations with Jordan and the countries will work to promote cooperation between them and to strengthen the peace agreement."