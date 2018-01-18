PM's bureau: Israel,Jordan reach embassy agreement

The prime minister's bureau announced that Israel and Jordan have reached an agreement in the wake of the incident at the Israeli embassy last July in which a Jordanian judge was killed.

"The Israeli embassy will return to full activity immediately. The Israeli authorities will continue to investigate material relating to the incident in July 2017 and are expected to reach a decision in the coming weeks," the bureau said. "Israel attaches great importance to the strategic relations with Jordan and the countries will work to promote cooperation between them and to strengthen the peace agreement."