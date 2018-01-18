Shootout in Jenin

Security forces locate hideout of three terrorists in Jenin. One of them eliminated, two others arrested. Two Israeli officers wounded.

Forces from the IDF and the Border Police’s Yamam counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday evening located in Jenin the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near Havat Gilad last week, in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

The first terrorist was arrested at a gas station in Jenin and taken for questioning. A second terrorist was spotted nearby and was killed in a shootout that developed with him.

After that, a manhunt began for a third terrorist who was hiding in a house. The security forces encircled the house and began demolishing it with the help of troops from the engineering unit. In the end, the terrorist was arrested.

During the shootout, two Border Police officers were wounded. One of them is in serious condition and the other is in light condition.

At the same time, dozens of Arabs rioted in Jenin and threw rocks at the security forces.





Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last Tuesday near Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene.

Rabbi Shevach was able to record a message on WhatsApp, in which he said "I was shot, I was shot!” and send it to his friends at the Magen David Adom organization, where he served as a volunteer paramedic. Rescue forces arrived at the scene and evacuated Rabbi Shevach to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where he died of his wounds.

Since the attack, the IDF and the Shin Bet had been conducting a manhunt for the terrorists, and blocked the city of Shechem (Nablus) and other nearby villages.

Rabbi Shevach, 35, left behind a wife, Yael, and six children.