Terror attack at Havat Gilad in Samaria

A Jewish man about 35 years old, a father of five, was seriously wounded in a shooting attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria this evening.

Medics provided aid to the wounded man and evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Initial reports indicate that terrorists shot from a passing vehicle and escaped the scene.

Security forces are searching the area.

MDA medic Elyashiv Reichenberg described the scene. "I departed in an MDA ambulance from the community of Kedumim nearby, I arrived quickly to the scene and saw on the side of the road near the security rail a private vehicle on which there were signs of fire. In the driver's seat sat a 35-year-old man, partially conscious, with bullet wounds to his upper body."

"Residents who live in the community nearby heard the shooting and arrived to help. With the help of an IDF medical team that arrived quickly to the scene, we gave him life-saving treatment, and he was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition," the medic described.

Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan said, "It's shocking that terrorists feel free to shoot at innocent civilians. Nevertheless, I want to send a clear message to our enemies: We will not give in to terror. We choose the path of life."