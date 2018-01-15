Arab rioter shot dead as anti-Trump 'uprising' continues

Riots in western Samaria along pre-1967 border protest Trump's Jerusalem declaration. Arab rioter shot and killed by IDF soldiers.

An Arab resident of the Palestinian Authority was shot and killed Monday during a violent clash between anti-Trump protesters and Israeli security personnel near the PA-controlled city of Qalqilya in western Samaria.

Rioting broke out in the village of Jayyous, near Qalqilya, in western Samaria Monday afternoon, part of a series of violent demonstrations protesting President Donald Trump’s December 6th declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

During the protest, which took place near the security barrier separating Samaria from pre-1967 Israel, rioters hurled rocks at Israeli security forces. IDF forces opened fire, killing one rioter, the Palestinian Authority claimed.

According to the PA’s health ministry, the slain rioter was identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Saleem. The IDF confirmed that soldiers opened fire after coming under a barrage of stones hurled by dozens of rioters.

"In response to the violence, soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live rounds," and IDF spokesperson said Monday evening, adding that the army was “looking into” reports that a rioter had been killed.

Since President Trump’s Jerusalem declaration, Arab rioters have staged a series of violent demonstrations, beginning with a “Day of Rage” on Friday, December 8th.

Over the weekend, PA chief Mahmoud Abbas praised the rioters, hailing the new wave of violence as an “uprising” against Israel and the Trump administration.

On Sunday, Abbas addressed a gathering of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s 121-member Central Council in Ramallah, excoriating President Trump, demanding the UK apologize for the 1917 Balfour Declaration, and declaring the Olso Accords effectively null and void.