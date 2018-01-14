Abbas praises the 'uprising'

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee on Saturday held a meeting in Ramallah under the leadership of the leader of the PLO, Fatah and the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mahmoud Abbas.

The chairman of the Palestinian National Council and the head of the PA government were in attendance as well.

At the end of the meeting, an official statement was issued in which the PLO Executive Committee praised the "uprising of the Palestinian people" in response to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and stressed the importance of further strengthening the "popular struggle by peaceful means."

The Executive Committee expressed its support for the convening of an international conference with full powers under the auspices of the United Nations in order to ensure the establishment of an independent state of "Palestine" with eastern Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967, and a solution to all final status issues, headed by the issues of the “refugees”, based on UN Resolution 194.

In addition, the PLO Executive Committee rejected proposals for an interim solution, a phased solution or the establishment of a state with temporary borders, as well as the demand to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

The statement accuses Israel of trying to impose the principle of a state that implements an apartheid regime and of proposing laws designed to strengthen the racist regime.

In the legal sphere, the PLO called for the start of a process that would bring Israel to justice for its "crimes" against the "Palestinian people", including "settlement, ethnic cleansing, land confiscation, executions, detention and torture of minors."

The statement comes ahead of the PLO Central Council meeting which is scheduled for Sunday.

Recent reports indicated the Central Council would consider declaring areas liberated by Israel in 1967 as "a state under occupation" at that meeting.

The PA has been ramping up its efforts to achieve unilateral recognition of “Palestine” in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which angered PA officials greatly.

Abbas has announced that the PA would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States, saying it “has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process.”

Abbas is now planning to bypass the U.S. and Israel altogether, by asking EU foreign ministers to recognize a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 territories with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.