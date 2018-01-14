Widow's friends to march in Tel Aviv

Friends of Yael Shevach, widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, will march in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to demand security in Judea and Samaria.

Friends of Yael Shevach, widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who work as teachers at the Ma'ale Levona Ulpan, will hold a "Mothers’ March" on Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

Rabbi Shevach was murdered in a terrorist attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria last week.

The women will protest the policy of containment of Arab terror, and demand that the government and the IDF provide full security to the hundreds of thousands of Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

In a video released by the mothers, they say, "We, Yael Shevach's colleagues, are hurt and shocked, frustrated by this distorted reality, in which a Jewish man is murdered on his way home.”

"As women and mothers, who are responsible for and who care for the safety of our children and our family, we are not willing to give up on living in all of our land, including Judea and Samaria, and we call upon every mother to join us in the ‘Mothers’ March’ that will take place this Tuesday, the day on which Rabbi Raziel’s family will get up from the shiva."

"We will walk through the streets of Tel Aviv and demand an immediate policy change regarding the security of the residents," the widow's friends stress.