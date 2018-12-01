Muslims to outnumber Jews in US by 2040

While size of US Jewish population stagnates, number of US Muslims set to double by 2040.

American Muslims are expected to overtake Jews as the largest non-Christian religious group in the United States in just over two decades, a report by the Pew Research Center claims.

According to the report released last week, there are currently some 3.45 million self-identified Muslims in the United States, compared approximately six million American Jews, making Muslims the second largest non-Christian religious group in the US, making up slightly over 1% of the population. The next largest religious group, Buddhists, make up about seven-tenths of a percent of the total American population, as do Hindus. About 71% of Americans identify as Christians, according to Pew.

But while the American Jewish population has remained relatively stable at roughly six million, the number of American Muslims is growing at a faster rate than the country as a whole.

While the US population grew from 301 million in 2007 to 326 million in 2017, an 8 percent increase, the number of American Muslims went up by 47% - from about two-and-a-third million in 2007, to just under three-and-a-half million in 2017.

The Pew report, which is based on data from the 2010 US Census and a 2017 Pew study on the US Muslim population, suggests that Muslims will outnumber American Jews by 2040, becoming the country’s largest non-Christian religious group. The number of Muslims will hit 8.1 million by 2050, making up 2.1% of the total population – about double their current proportion of the population.