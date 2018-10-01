Terror victim to be buried at Havat Gilad

Terror widow calls on 'all of Israel' to join funeral, announces murdered husband will be buried in his hometown. Funeral begins at 1:00p.m.

On Tuesday night the IDF's Samaria Brigade surrounded the villages near Shechem (Nablus) and searched for security issues after Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a 35-year-old father of six was shot and killed in a terror attack near Samaria's Havat Gilad.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and the IDF has decided to reinforce the forces in Judea and Samaria. The IDF will continue working on Wednesday and Wednesday night to ensure the security of Judea and Samaria's residents.

Rabbi Shevach will be buried in Havat Gilad, and the funeral will begin at 1:00p.m.

Yael Shevach, Rabbi Shevach's widow, said, "We decided together with the family to bury my beloved husband Raziel, may G-d avenge his blood, in Havat Gilad, where he worked. Raziel asked that if anything happened to him, he should be buried in Havat Gilad. We will honor his request and we will bury him in the town he loved so much and did so much for."

"I call on the entire nation of Israel to come to the funeral of our dear Raziel in Samaria. That is my request."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, "I call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) to allow this dear family to fulfill their wish and the murdered man's last request and bury our beloved Raziel, may G-d avenge his blood, in the town he loved so much and did so much for. On an awful day like this, the correct answer to this Samaria family and the nation of Israel, and the correct response to these lowly terrorists who wanted to murder a Jew and chase us out of our land, is to announce approval of a plan which fully legalizes Havat Gilad."

"Remove all political limitations on construction, and announce hundreds of new housing units in Havat Gilad. This is the true and correct response, and this will destroy the motivation to carry out terror attacks. They want to hurt us and to chase us out of our land through terror attacks and scare tactics, and the Jewish nation will flourish and build in the exact place where the terror attack occurred."