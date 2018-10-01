'We will find the despicable murderer'

Israeli politicians from across the political spectrum condemned Tuesday evening’s terrorist attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria, in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel will locate the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shevach.

“I express my deep sorrow and send condolences to the family of Raziel Shevach, who was murdered tonight by a lowly terrorist,” said Netanyahu.

"The security forces will do everything possible to find the despicable murderer and the State of Israel will bring him to justice," he added.

President Reuven Rivlin responded to the murder of Rabbi Shevach and said, “I was very sorry to hear about the death of the man who was wounded in the terrorist attack at the Havat Gilad junction."

"The State of Israel will not allow terror to raise its head, and I am certain that the security forces will bring those responsible to justice. Our hearts, our prayers and our thoughts are with the grieving family,” he added.

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay said in response to the attack, "I send my condolences following the shocking shooting attack in Samaria this evening that ended in an orphaned family.”

"I am certain that the security forces will place their hands on the abominable terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are. Terrorism will not achieve its goals and we will not surrender to it," Gabbay added.

MK Nava Boker (Likud) said following the murder, "Painful news. Rabbi Shevach of blessed memory served as a volunteer paramedic at Magen David Adom and saved lives. Tonight his life was taken by a despicable terrorist."

"My heart is with the Shevach family, who lost their dearly beloved. I strengthen and embrace the MDA people who lost their friend tonight."

"We are currently fighting to transfer a proper budget to MDA in Judea and Samaria. Unfortunately, the murderous attack that took place this evening stressed the need for a fully functioning MDA in Judea and Samaria," said Boker.

Opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog said, "Unfortunately, terrorism does not stop for even a moment, and this time the victim is a paramedic who dedicated his life to others.”

Herzog added, "We will fight and persevere, pursue and punish, comfort and bereave together with his wife, his six children and his family."

Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara (Likud) sent condolences to the family, saying, "I would like to send condolences to the family of the deceased. My heart goes out to them.”

"We will not allow a reality of terror on the roads,” he tweeted. “I am certain that the security forces will quickly place their hands on the murderers, and that the IDF will know to restore peace and security and to act against the terrorists and those who sent them.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) said in response to the murder, "We mourn the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach this evening near Havat Gilad by Palestinian terrorists."

"The State of Israel is committed to increasing the security measures on the roads of Judea and Samaria, and to continue to fight all branches of terror: Those who carry out terrorist operations alongside those who finance terrorism and provide an economic network for the families of terrorists," she added.

Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel (National Union) said in response to the attack, "I condemn the horrific terror attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach of blessed memory, a paramedic from MDA who dedicated his life to others, was murdered."

"Increasing the security [in Judea and Samaria] is a goal over which we cannot compromise and it’s time to keep the promises and provide security to the residents of Judea and Samaria. Every day without security for the residents is significant and this is the proof," said Minister Ariel, adding, "We must work to expel the murderer's family in order to create deterrence."

MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) said, "Another murderous and difficult evening. Raziel Shevach, a MDA volunteer was murdered this evening by vile people. The heart aches.”

"I trust that the security forces will put their hands on the murderers," Levy added.

Yahad chairman Eli Yishai said, "When you are silent in the face of rocket fire from Gaza, you receive terrorism inside Israel that rears its head again. Another horrific murder tonight that joins a similar attack last week, in the same place and in the same method."

"We must not remain silent in the face of a reality of brutal terror. The residents of Judea and Samaria and the south are entitled to feel safe just like the rest of Israeli citizens," said Yishai. "We expect Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to act firmly against the terrorists and immediately stop the policy of containment against terrorism."

MK Yael German (Yesh Atid) said following the attack, "The heart hurts tonight. I wish to send my condolences to the dear Shevach family for the loss of their beloved Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was shot dead this evening from a passing vehicle near Havat Gilad."

"It is chilling that he managed to call his wife to tell her to 'call an ambulance' moments after he was shot. It is hard to believe in what reality we live in. In times of difficult wars in the Knesset, life again slaps us and reminds us that we have to stand together and deal with what really matters. He was such a young man, only 35,” she added.

MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) spoke following the attack and said, "I hurt along with the people of Israel over the murder of Raziel Shevach in the terror attack. I embrace the family and strengthen the security forces in any necessary action against terrorism."