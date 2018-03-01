Abbas spokesman: Israel declared war

Nabil Abu Rudeineh says United Jerusalem Bill and Trump recognition of Jerusalem are a declaration of war against the Palestinian people.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday accused Israel and the United States of declaring war against the Palestinian people.

In an official statement, Abu Rudeineh said that the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Knesset vote on the “United Jerusalem Bill” constitute "a declaration of war against the Palestinian people and their political and religious identity."

The Knesset vote, he claimed, clearly shows that the Israeli side has officially declared an end to the so-called peace process and has begun to impose a policy of dictates.

"There is no legitimacy to Trump's decision and there is no legitimacy to all the decisions of the Israeli Knesset, and we will never allow in any scenario to continue these plans that endanger the future of the region and the world," declared Abu Rudeineh.

He warned against Israel's "escalating" measures, which he claimed are seeking to exploit U.S. policy in a way that could lead to disaster.

The PA remains angry over Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem. Abbas declared following Trump's announcement that he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States.

"The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from it," Abbas said at a recent press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday, Abbas recalled the PA envoy to Washington, Husam Zomlot, for “consultations” over Trump’s Jerusalem move. However, Zomlot returned to Washington just one day later.

Abu Rudeineh’s statement comes ahead of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Committee meeting on January 14, in which it is due to discuss the formulation of a new strategy in response to the latest political developments.

Senior Fatah member Azzam al-Ahmad said last week the PLO will consider declaring areas liberated by Israel in 1967 as "a state under occupation" during that meeting.