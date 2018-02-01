IDF attacks Hamas compound in Gaza

Following rocket attack on Gaza Belt, Israeli aircraft attack military compound belonging to Hamas in southern Gaza.

Israeli aircraft on Monday night attacked a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, the airstrike was carried out in response to earlier rocket fire directed at Israel.

"The IDF considers the Hamas terrorist organization solely responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip," it said.

Earlier on Monday evening, terrorists fired a rocket from Gaza that exploded in an open area in the Gaza Belt region.

There were no physical injuries. The “Red Alert” incoming rocket siren was not activated before the rocket exploded.

Last Friday, Gaza terrorists fired three rockets towards southern Israel in the middle of an event marking the 24th birthday of kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Oron Shaul, whose body has been held by Hamas since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

On Saturday night, IAF planes attacked a Hamas observation post in southern Gaza in retaliation for Friday’s attack.

"The missiles fired on Friday proved once again that Iran, via rebellious, extremist terror organizations, is working to deteriorate the regional situation and playing with the lives of Gaza residents," the IDF Spokesman said.

"This may cause an escalation in the Gaza Strip, after years of quiet and security. Hamas bears full responsibility for the current situation and its consequences."