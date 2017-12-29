Rockets fired from Gaza interrupt event honoring fallen soldier

Iron Dome intercepts two missiles as a third falls in Israeli territory, damaging a building.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel as rockets were fired from Gaza at the Sdot Negev and Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Councils and two were intercepted by Iron Dome missiles.

No one was hurt, but at least one building was damaged.

According to an IDF spokesperson, three rockets were identified as being fired towards Israel, and the Iron Dome intercepted two of them.

Arab media reported that IDF tanks responding to the rockets shot at targets in Gaza.

The rockets and sirens interrupted an event marking the 24th birthday of kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Oron Shaul.

Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin were killed and their bodies were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during 2014's Operation Protective Edge.