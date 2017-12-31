IDF approves establishment of commando warfare school

Elite unit soldiers to be trained in new special forces and rapid-entry infantry operations school.

On the two-year anniversary of the establishment of the Commando Brigade, the IDF Chief of Staff authorized establishment of a commando school to train soldiers from the Egoz, Maglan, Duvdevan, and Rimon units in commando warfare.

A commando is an elite light-infantry or special forces soldier, trained for rapid-entry operations, demolitions, communications, and stealth. Commando units may be used to spearhead larger forces in surprise assaults.

Today, Lt. Col. A. was appointed commander of the school, which was approved by the commander of general ground forces. The IDF said Lt. Col. A. would be in charge of establishing the unified school for commando professions and building a training program for commando warfare in 2018.

"Commando fighters will continue to undergo basic and advanced training at infantry training bases as they have until now, with training continuing in the framework of the commando school, which is expected to accept the first fighters in 2019," the report said.