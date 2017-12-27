The Israeli government on Wednesday approved the transfer of forty million NIS ($11,504,800) to Judea and Samaria regional councils.

The grant includes 34 million NIS ($9,780,100) for security issues and 5.5 million NIS ($1.58 million) for additional staff and first aid stations.

Meanwhile, leftist organization "Peace Now" slammed the decision, which officers approved via telephone.

"There is a price tag for supporting corruption," Peace Now activists said, adding that "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is weak and gives ini easily. He's willing to sell Israel's future in order to survive."

"The damage of his liquidation sale will be paid by Israeli citizens, when more extraneous outpsts are made, and a few dozen million more shekels will go to a small, extremist minority instead of to those who truly need help. This is what a prime minister looks like, when all he thinks about is his own political survival."

The Prime Minister's Office clarified that there is no connection between the grant and Netanyahu's meeting with Religious Zionist rabbis.

"This issue did not even come up at the meeting," a spokesperson said. "This proposal is something that we deal with towards the end of every year. Last year, we had a similar discussion on December 29, 2016. Within the past month, the proposal has taken better form, and it is now being passed so that it will be reviewed by the Finance Committee before the end of the year."

"The budget is intended for security-based expenses in Judea and Samaria, as well as to create additional first aid stations."

In November, the Israeli government agreed to pass 800 million NIS ($229,872,000) to Judea and Samaria in order to allow the construction of safer roads. In March, the government approved the transfer of 27 million NIS to replace and bulletproof school buses and public transportation.