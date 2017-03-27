27 million NIS to Judea and Samaria

The Knesset's Finance Committee on Monday morning approved the transfer of 27 million NIS to local authorities in Judea and Samaria, as part of the "Judea and Samaria grant."

In addition, the Committee agreed to provide 30 million NIS for the purpose of bulletproofing public buses and vans used to provide school and public transportation in Judea and Samaria.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), who slammed those against the budget, said, "They will continue to scream and we will continue to work to develop Jewish towns in all of Israel.

"This is a matter of life and death, but the opposition has no problem yelling about every shekel we give residents of Judea and Samaria. We will continue to do everything we can for these idealistic civilians who endanger their lives every day by living in Judea and Samaria, in order to protect the rest of us.

"If one idiot throws a stone into a well, a thousand wise men cannot take it out again. Unfortunately, the leftist parties brought the Oslo Accords on us, causing thousands of civilians to be murdered. Today, these same leftist parties oppose transferring funds to protect Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria. These residents are the ones who suffer most from the leftists' irresponsible decision, and yet the left still opposes protecting them. It's very sad."